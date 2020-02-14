Ex-NBA Player Urges Justices To Review His Pension Fight

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- A former NBA player has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his challenge to a Second Circuit ruling that tossed his suit alleging wrongfully denied retirement benefits, arguing the limitations clock shouldn't have started ticking until 14 years after the appeals court said it did. In a petition for writ of certiorari docketed Wednesday, Zaid Abdul-Aziz sought to undo the court's upholding of a decision that a six-year statute of limitations on his Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims began when his retirement benefits ran out in 2001. Abdul-Aziz said the six-year clock couldn't have begun ticking in 2001 because...

