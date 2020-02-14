ICE Seeks To Slip Suit Alleging It Targeted Activists

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement urged a Washington federal court to toss a lawsuit accusing it of detaining and deporting activists who speak out about the country's immigration policies, arguing that the court lacks authority to review the dispute. ICE argued that the immigrant advocacy groups that brought the lawsuit on behalf of activists, who are themselves not named in the suit, lack standing to bring their claims, and that the activists should be raising their concerns at their own immigration proceedings instead of turning to federal district courts. “This case is not an appropriate vehicle for such claims,” ICE said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS