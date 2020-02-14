Music Rights Group Can’t Drum Out Radio Reps’ Cartel Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has declined to toss radio stations' antitrust suit against a music rights organization, saying the allegations are supported by sufficient facts to move the case forward, but he struck down a push for monetary relief. Radio Music License Committee Inc. and performers’ organization Global Music Rights LLC are entangled in a two-way antitrust battle, with the radio group, which represents stations, accusing the licensing company of forming a monopoly on license sales. GMR countered with its own suit claiming that the radio stations banded together to create a monopsony cartel. GMR has sought to get the radio...

