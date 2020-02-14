Retailers Aim To Take AmEx Arbitration Order To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A group of retailers will ask the Second Circuit to let them continue pursuing antitrust allegations against ​​​​American Express in court despite a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that hurts the chances for their claims. The retailers filed a notice of appeal Thursday indicating they will ask the Second Circuit to undo a New York district court order forcing some of their claims into arbitration and tossing others outright. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis' January ruling against the proposed classes appeared to put the final nail in the district court piece of the multidistrict litigation, which dates as far back as 2008....

