9th Circ. Won't Reconsider Expert Fee Denial In Edison Case

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit won’t reconsider its decision to block a prominent ERISA plaintiffs firm from using about $1 million of a $13.2 million damages award to pay expert witnesses in a long-running class action challenging Edison International's 401(k) plan fees and investments. A three-judge panel denied Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP’s petition for a panel rehearing, and no Ninth Circuit judge requested a vote on whether the full bench should rehear the matter, according to an order issued Thursday. U.S. Circuit Judges Danny J. Boggs, Andrew D. Hurwitz and Carlos Bea ruled on Jan. 6 that Schlichter Bogard could not use...

