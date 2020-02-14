Nooksack Officials Urge 9th Circ. To Rebuff DOI Email Claims

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- Former Nooksack Indian Tribe Chairman Robert Kelly Jr. and other tribal officials facing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims that they conspired to disenroll a group of tribe members urged the Ninth Circuit not to take notice of a bid to file new claims in a Washington district court suit contesting a 2017 tribal council election. Kelly and the other RICO defendants told the Ninth Circuit on Thursday that those claims weren’t relevant to the current appeal and that the plaintiffs’ request that the court take notice "intentionally misrepresents and misstates” emails between a U.S. Department of the Interior lawyer...

