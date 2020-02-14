Architect In $10.7M Princeton Suit Says It's Not To Blame

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- An architectural firm facing a $10.7 million federal lawsuit from Princeton University alleging the institution endured project delays and cost overruns from a new building pointed its finger on Friday at two contractors who’d previously been uninvolved in the case. Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects LLP filed the third-party complaint in New Jersey federal court against its electrical and mechanical subcontractor on the project, Arup USA Inc., and Princeton’s hired construction group F.J. Sciame Construction Co. Inc. Tod Williams said it denies responsibility for the claims in Princeton’s December lawsuit against it and other firms, and said liability for the delays...

