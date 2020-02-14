FCC Urged To End Military Hold-Up Of Spectrum Repurposing

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- An advocacy group is urging the Federal Communications Commission to reject the U.S. military's objection to a plan to repurpose spectrum held by satellite company Ligado Networks for 5G, saying the Department of Defense has unduly interfered in the FCC proceeding. Public Knowledge told the FCC in a filing posted Friday that although Attorney General William Barr has delivered comments supporting the plan, he glossed over the DOD's role in holding up the spectrum reorganization. "What the attorney general didn't highlight was that the needless delay in the FCC's action comes not from any genuine engineering dispute or other practical difficulty, but from the Department of Defense's...

