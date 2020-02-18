Pinduoduo Wins $386K In Fees After Beating Diaper TM Fight

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- E-commerce platform Pinduoduo won over $386,000 in attorney fees and costs in a suit alleging it infringed a Chinese baby brand's diaper trademark, after a New York federal judge found the diaper maker manipulated the platform to place a single U.S. sale and get the case heard in the country. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald billed Beijing Daddy's Choice Science and Technology Co. Ltd. $386,185 in fees and costs stemming from its July 2018 lawsuit that claimed Pinduoduo Inc. infringed its trademarks by facilitating the sales of unauthorized or knockoff "Daddy's Choice" diapers to U.S. customers through...

