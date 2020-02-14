Ga. Surgeon Keeps Midtrial Win In Suit Over Facial Burns

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Friday upheld a trial judge's decision to grant a directed verdict in favor of an oral surgeon accused of burning a woman's face during surgery, saying the patient's medical expert failed to properly establish how the surgeon violated the applicable standard of care. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a directed verdict in favor of Dr. William Robinson McCormack and his practice group Macon Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery PC, which ended a trial over Lauren Rhoades' facial burns suffered during a 2015 surgery to treat a jaw joint disorder called temporomandibular joint syndrome....

