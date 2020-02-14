Wash. House OKs Sports Betting In Tribal Casinos

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- The Washington State House has passed a measure that would legalize sports betting in the state, but only at tribal casinos, a plan one of the bill's sponsors called a “workable path forward” for legal sports betting. Washington House lawmakers passed H.B. 2638 by a vote of 83-14 on Thursday, sending the bill to the Senate for approval before the end of the legislative session next month. The measure would allow sports betting in the state's 29 tribal casinos. However, it would not allow the kind of online and mobile betting that has proved to be dominant in other states. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS