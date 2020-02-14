SmithAmundsen Attys Sanctioned $72K In Med. Mal. Case

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday ordered SmithAmundsen LLC to pay $72,000 in sanctions to a family for allegedly retaining and emailing their child’s personal health records in violation of a court order, and denied the firm’s request to reconsider the sanctions. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said SmithAmundsen attorneys Carmel M. Cosgrave and Emily L. Berris, along with their client VHS West Suburban Medical Center Inc., wrongly retained and released the results of a child's genetic test in a filing for an unrelated medical malpractice case. The court denied the firm’s motion to reconsider the sanctions it ordered in November,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS