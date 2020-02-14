Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-United Worker Seeks To DQ Reed Smith Over Medical Docs

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- A former United Airlines flight attendant who contends the company wrongfully terminated him has asked a California federal court to disqualify Reed Smith LLP from the litigation after its attorneys purportedly viewed his confidential medical records without permission.

Allyson Chagas either wants the firm to be disqualified or for the Central District of California to bar United from using the records as part of the litigation, in which he contends that he was terminated after complaining that the company should not use a hotel in Paris for employees because it appeared that his room had been broken into, according to Thursday's...

