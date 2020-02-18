Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Backs Atty Fees Denial In Osage Oil, Gas Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday backed an Oklahoma federal judge’s decision not to require the federal government to cough up fees to attorneys who represented Osage Nation members in a 14-year lawsuit over oil, gas and coal royalties, saying the judge hadn’t abused his discretion.

The Osage members initially filed suit in 2002 and finally won an accounting in December 2015 of a federal mineral rights fund that the government holds for their benefit. But Chief U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell in February 2019 refused to award requested attorney fees of over $1.8 million because he found the plaintiffs didn’t...

