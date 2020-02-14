US Hikes Tariffs On EU Planes In Airbus Tussle

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Friday said it would raise its retaliatory tariff on European Union aircraft from 10% to 15% in the long-running World Trade Organization battle over illegal subsidies granted to Airbus. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative first set its duties against $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in October after a 15-year WTO legal fight that ultimately saw Brussels faulted for its Airbus subsidies. The agency put a 10% levy on European planes and a 25% duty on a litany of other goods including wine, cheeses, and apparel. The agency moved to tweak those levies with a...

