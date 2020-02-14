Boeing, Southwest Must Face Passengers' 737 Max RICO Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Friday that Southwest Airlines and Boeing must face a trimmed proposed racketeering class action alleging they colluded to shore up public confidence in Boeing's defective 737 Max jets to protect a long-standing relationship that prioritized profits ahead of passenger safety. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant kept alive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims from individual ticket buyers who alleged they were overcharged for Southwest flights on Boeing jets that were heralded as safe, yet were anything but, given the Boeing 737 Max 8's involvement in two deadly crashes in a five-month span from October...

