Ranbaxy Can't Ask 1st Circ. To Toss Drug Buyers' Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused Friday to let Ranbaxy Laboratories seek First Circuit relief from multidistrict litigation accusing the company of gaming the generic drug approval system to gain an unfair competitive edge, holding that appeal would only disrupt the long-running case. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton acknowledged that his late November order holding that Ranbaxy must face the bulk of allegations from drug buyers “involves a controlling question of law as to which there is substantial ground for difference of opinion,” a key prerequisite for certifying a non-final decision for immediate, or interlocutory appeal. However, Judge Gorton said the case’s...

