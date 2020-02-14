Gov't Drops IP Theft Charges Against Ex-Jawbone Workers

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- The government dropped criminal charges accusing four former Jawbone employees of stealing its trade secrets and defecting to rival wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc., less than two weeks after a California federal jury in Silicon Valley cleared an ex-Jawbone executive of similar charges. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a notice of dismissal dropping criminal trade secret theft charges against former Jawbone workers Patrick Narron, Jing Qi Weiden, Patricio Romano and Rong Zhang, which were initially lobbed in a June 2018 indictment. In a statement Friday, U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson acknowledged that it is a "serious step" for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS