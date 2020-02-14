Tobacco Giants Must Pay $2.75M For Smoker's Death

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Florida jury hit Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds with a $2.75 million verdict on Friday, holding that they were responsible for a longtime smoker’s death from lung cancer at age 42 and that punitive damages were warranted. After deliberating for roughly a day following a nearly two-week trial, the St. Petersburg jury delivered a verdict in favor of Kevin and Christina Duignan, who had alleged Philip Morris USA Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. were responsible for the 1992 cancer death of their father, Douglas Duignan. The jury found that Douglas Duignan had been addicted to cigarettes and that his...

