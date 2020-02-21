Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sealing The Deal

1 Firm Guided 2019's Two Largest San Francisco Office Deals

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Orrick scored work on the two largest San Francisco office transactions of 2019, guiding deals worth roughly $600 million and $800 million for two separate sellers and helping both parties navigate a complex sales process along the way.

The firm represented an undisclosed seller of Levi Strauss & Co.’s headquarters, Levi’s Plaza, in a deal worth more than $800 million, and also helped Zynga Inc. with a roughly $600 million sale that involved leasing back some of the tech company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Both deals had their unique sets of challenges, and both came with added pressure, given the large price...

