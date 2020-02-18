Real Estate Rumors: CA Ventures, Questar, Prologis

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Real estate firm CA Ventures has reached a deal to lease roughly 60,000 square feet across five floors at an under-construction office tower on North LaSalle Drive in Chicago, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space at 448 N. LaSalle Drive, a planned 12-story tower that Midwest Property Group is building with backing from CA Ventures, Crain’s said. CA Ventures’ role in the construction of the tower was not immediately clear. Questar Properties has landed $119 million in financing from MetLife Investment Management for a Baltimore residential tower, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The two-year, floating-rate loan...

