Real Estate Rumors: Meritz, Baptist Health, Related

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- Meritz Securities has loaned $350 million for a new luxury condo tower in Midtown East in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The loan to Ceruzzi Properties is for The Centrale, a 63-story tower at 138 E. 50th St. that Ceruzzi completed last year, according to the report. The property has 124 residential condos and roughly 8,600 square feet of retail space, Commercial Observer said. Real estate firm CFH Group has purchased an apartment complex in Kendall, Florida, for $16.9 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 10791 N. Kendall Drive, which has 100 units, and the seller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS