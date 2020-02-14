'Walking Dead' Producer Says AMC Head Vowed Fair Profits

Law360, Los Angeles (February 14, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- "The Walking Dead" executive producer Gale Anne Hurd told a California courtroom Friday that AMC's former president Charlie Collier assured her in 2010 that her share of the show's profits would be the same as if an outside company produced the show, even though the network had chosen to go in-house. Hurd is also known for producing "The Terminator," "Aliens" and other hit films, and on the fourth day of the trial testified about her recollection of the conversation with Collier, which she had also outlined in a sworn declaration submitted to the court earlier this month. Hurd's declaration said Collier...

