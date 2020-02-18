Freshfields Adds Litigation Team In Brussels

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 4:43 PM GMT) -- London-headquartered international law firm Freshfields has hired a team of litigators from White & Case for its Brussels office to expand its global dispute resolution practice. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP announced Monday it has hired a new team led by litigator Nathalie Colin to operate its disputes resolution practice and advise clients globally. Vincent Macq, managing partner of the Brussels office at Freshfields, said the firm will be looking to “advise clients involved in increasingly sophisticated and complex disputes, investigations and arbitration cases.” “Litigation is one of the key pillars of our business,” Macq added. Two other former White & Case...

