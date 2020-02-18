Pattern Energy Shareholder Blasts $6.1B Go-Private Deal

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Pattern Energy investor on Tuesday urged shareholders to reject the company's planned $6.1 billion sale to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, saying the transaction significantly undervalues the California-based clean energy business and is more of a "take-under" than a takeover. The resistance to the deal comes by way of a letter issued to Pattern Energy Group Inc. shareholders by New York City-headquartered asset manager Water Island Capital LLC, which owns more than 4 million shares of the company, or a stake of roughly 4.08%. According to the letter, which was penned by Water Island portfolio managers Roger P. Foltynowicz...

