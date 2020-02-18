Home Decor Retailer Pier 1 Imports Plans Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- Furniture and home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Virginia bankruptcy court, saying it is seeking a sale to buy time to overcome the losses caused by what it called a misstep in its attempts to adjust to a changing retail environment. In court filings Monday, Pier 1 said the bankruptcy is needed to keep the company going while it corrects course from a "misguided" shift in marketing strategy, sheds hundreds of underperforming stores and responds to both online and brick-and-mortar competition. "Today's actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time...

