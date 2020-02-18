Texas Firm Should Be Named in $7M Suit, Brokerage Says

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- Well-known Dallas real estate brokerage Henry S. Miller Commercial Co. and an insurer are in a legal tug-of-war over which side of the docket a law firm should be aligned with as the brokerage fights to collect on a $7 million verdict for the firm’s negligence. Henry S. Miller argued Monday in Texas federal court that the firm, Dallas-based Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP, should be treated as a defendant along with Medmarc Casualty Insurance Co. But the insurer argued earlier this month that the law firm and the brokerage are “completely aligned” because the firm assigned to Henry S. Miller...

