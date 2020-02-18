Ill. Consumers Say Walgreens Sold Toxic Blood Pressure Drug

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- Walgreens failed to tell its customers it was selling a toxic drug to treat high blood pressure before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found known and suspected carcinogens in the product and recalled it nationwide, a proposed class of Illinois consumers has claimed. Consumer Harry Shanov claims in a Cook County Circuit Court suit filed Friday that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. materially misrepresented the safety of the recalled drug Valsartan, which contained unsafe levels of the probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, and N-nitrosodiethylamine, or NDEA, a suspected human and known animal carcinogen. He alleged Walgreens knew about the drug's toxic nature...

