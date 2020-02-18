Tobacco Cos. Hit With $24M Punitive Damages In Engle Case

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- A Florida jury on Tuesday tacked on $24 million in punitive damages to the $2.75 million won by the children of a longtime smoker who died of lung cancer, rejecting Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds’ arguments that they had turned over a new leaf in how they marketed and sold cigarettes. After deliberating for roughly an hour, the St. Petersburg jury delivered their second verdict in favor of Kevin and Christina Duignan, after finding last week that Philip Morris USA Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. were responsible for the 1992 cancer death of their father, Douglas Duignan, at age 42....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS