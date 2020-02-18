Pa. Shakes $1.2M Suit Over Grant Money For Fueling Stations

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A pair of natural gas fueling stations don't meet the definition of public structures, so U.S. Venture can't challenge $1.2 million in grant denials under the Keystone State's procurement code, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said Tuesday. Sovereign immunity protects Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development from U.S. Venture Inc.'s suit since the transportation and energy company's fueling stations aren't public structures covered in the commonwealth's procurement laws, a panel said. U.S. Venture was challenging the department's decision not to pay out grant funds for a pair of compressed natural gas fueling stations. "Because the CNG fueling stations are not public structures...

