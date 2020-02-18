Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nonprofit Owes Ex-CFO $274K A Year In Retirement Benefits

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- A nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities will have to pay more than $274,000 annually in retirement benefits to its former chief financial officer, a New York federal judge said, about four months after finding she was wrongly excluded from a management-level pension plan. 

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Friday said that former Young Adult Institute Inc. CFO Karen Wegmann is owed $274,339 in annuity payments that it will have to start paying on Jan. 25, 2022, when Wegmann turns 65.

The judge used a formula laid out in a 2008 amendment to YAI's Supplemental Pension Plan for Certain Management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!