Kickstarter Union Vote Could Spark More Tech Organizing

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Coders and other workers for project funding platform Kickstarter voted Tuesday to form a first-of-its-kind union, signaling that the tech industry's historic skepticism toward organized labor may be softening. Although some contract workers with prominent tech firms have unionized in recent years, the Kickstarter workers' 46-37 vote to organize with Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 153 marks the first successful union drive by a name-brand U.S. tech firm's own employees. "My prediction is that this win will beget more (and more serious) union drives at companies where workers are feeling voiceless, powerless, or both," Seattle University School of Law professor...

