DHS, USCIS Sanctioned For Wrongly Removing Immigrants

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have been sanctioned for violating a preliminary injunction in California federal court after they failed to warn a class of young immigrants that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was removing five of its members from the country. On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins ordered DHS and USCIS to facilitate the return of the five young immigrants to the U.S. by the end of the month, calling the agencies' violation of the preliminary injunction "especially concerning." "Beyond defendants' basic failure to comply with a court's order, defendants removed...

