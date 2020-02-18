Hagens, Pomerantz, Rosen To Lead Canopy Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm PA have nabbed co-lead counsel roles in stock-drop litigation alleging Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. misled investors about the demand for oils and softgels before the products led to millions in write-offs. The firms represent investors who incurred a combined $5.86 million in losses, marking what they said is the largest financial stake in the litigation. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty signed off on the firms’ lead counsel roles and designated their clients as lead plaintiffs in a Feb. 10 order. The counsel and their clients vied against...

