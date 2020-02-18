Hilton Says Retirees' Class Definitions Faulty In Pension Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- Hilton Worldwide Inc. has urged a Washington, D.C., federal judge not to certify a proposed ERISA class action claiming the company's pension plan shortchanged retirees by following improper vesting rules, labeling the workers' three proposed subclasses "unwieldy," "ill-defined" and "unworkable." The hospitality company said Friday that the three individuals who sued under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act are trying to do too much by pushing for class action status, claiming they aren't appropriate class representatives and their proposed subclasses don't make sense. "The proposed subclass definitions are both ill-defined and unworkable," Hilton said in a memorandum backing its opposition to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS