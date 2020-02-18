2nd Circ. Questions Future Of Exxon Climate Speech Fight

Law360, New York (February 18, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday appeared reluctant to revive ExxonMobil Corp.'s constitutional challenges to climate change investigations pursued by attorneys general from New York and Massachusetts. At oral arguments in Manhattan, appeals court judges were quick to note that Exxon recently bested the Empire State in a securities fraud trial stemming from that state's attorney general's investigation and questioned whether that trial win rendered moot Exxon's claim the attorney general's office conspired with environmentalists to suppress the company's free speech rights. Meanwhile, they probed whether the oil giant had already made its free speech case against the Massachusetts investigation in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS