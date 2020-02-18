Ga. Court OKs $125K Verdict In Postal Worker Dog Bite Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a $125,000 verdict in a suit accusing a family of negligently causing a dog to bite and seriously injure a postal carrier, saying a $50,000 punitive damages award was supported by evidence of previous attacks. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the Fulton County jury's award in a suit seeking to hold Paul and Nicole Jones liable for U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Katrina Bebee's injuries after she was bitten multiple times by the Jones family's dog, a 57-pound boxer named Roy Jones Jr., after delivering a package in 2016. The dog shot...

