Ariz. Court Voids U-Haul's Win In Tow Crash Paralysis Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- An Arizona appeals court ordered U-Haul International Inc. Tuesday to face retrial for negligence per se over a catastrophic crash involving a U-Haul trailer with no brakes, citing instructions that gave a jury an avenue to find that the absence of legally required brakes wasn't U-Haul's fault. A retrial is required on a negligence per se claim from Joshua Wing, who was paralyzed during a multistate road trip during which the truck he was driving went off the highway in Arizona and flipped multiple times. A U-Haul tow dolly, which was found to have no brakes, was attached to it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS