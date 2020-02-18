Pa. Judge Won't Sit Out UPMC Class Action Due To Unpaid Bill

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 18, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge said Tuesday he doesn't have to recuse himself from a proposed class action against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center brought by his former client's law firm, saying a decades-old, unpaid legal bill doesn't bias him against the firm. Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Philip Ignelzi stressed that an unpaid bill from his time representing Bruce Carlson in an undisclosed matter is not enough to disqualify him from cases involving the law firm of Carlson Lynch LLP, though he is bound to disclose that former relationship for every case that comes before him involving that...

