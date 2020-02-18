GOP States Urge High Court To Skip ACA Row — Or Nuke Law

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear an appeal by Democratic officials to protect the Affordable Care Act, it should find that the law is unconstitutional, Republican state attorneys general told the high court in a new petition. The attorneys general urged the Supreme Court in a so-called conditional cross-petition on Friday to deny Democrats’ attempts to appeal a Fifth Circuit ruling that deemed the ACA’s individual mandate unconstitutional and told a Texas federal judge to reconsider a ruling that invalidated the entire law. But the attorneys general added that if the court grants review, it should uphold the Texas...

