Gov't Defends Air Traffic Tower's Actions In Fatal Plane Crash

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:32 PM EST) -- The federal government asked a Texas federal court Tuesday to toss claims in a $40 million wrongful death suit that the improper training of air traffic controllers at a Dallas-Fort Worth tower led to a single-plane crash, arguing the controllers acted within their discretion. In oral arguments on the motion in the Northern District of Texas, Michael Kerns of the U.S. Department of Justice argued that the air traffic controllers on duty at the time of a crash that killed a married couple appropriately used their discretion in deciding not to delegate control of a busy section of air space to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS