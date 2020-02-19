NBA's Antetokounmpo Sues Over 'Greek Freak' Phone Case

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is suing a phone accessory company for trademark infringement over a case that features a cartoon image of the reigning NBA most valuable player going up for a dunk and is named after Antetokounmpo's famous moniker: the "Greek Freak." Giannis Antetokounmpo is suing Sportz Cases LLC, claiming the phone case infringes his likeness and nickname. In a complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court, Antetokounmpo said Sportz Cases LLC is clearly infringing the trademark he holds for the term "Greek Freak" by naming its phone case after his nickname, and is violating his right to publicity by featuring...

