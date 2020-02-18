3 Cos. Join IPO Pipeline With Filings Totaling $286M

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- A private equity-backed shoemaker, an industrial technology business and a clinical-stage drug developer have joined the initial public offering pipeline with deals preliminarily estimated to raise $286 million combined, possibly going public by March after a lull in the IPO market ends. On Friday, shoemaker Cole Haan Inc. and industrial technology company Vontier Corp. both filed for estimated $100 million offerings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, while biotechnology firm Imara Inc. said it tentatively expects to raise $86 million. Those targets are subject to change once companies more detailed pricing terms about their offerings. The fresh fillings come during...

