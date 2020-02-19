NetJets Asks High Court Not To Hear Muslim Pilot's Bias Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- NetJets urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a petition from one of its former pilots asking for clarification on how his religious discrimination lawsuit can proceed, saying the pilot's case is too unique to clarify federal standards for such disputes. NetJets Aviation Inc., a unit of Berkshire Hathaway, said in an opposition brief Tuesday that Ameer Siddiqui’s request for the high court to set a uniform standard for what constitutes a "similarly situated" employee in discrimination cases and to what extent reasonable inferences can support a retaliation claim do not merit review. Siddiqui said in his petition for certiorari filed...

