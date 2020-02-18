Apple, Shyamalan Aim To Kill Copyright Suit Over 'Servant'

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. is asking a California federal judge to toss a copyright lawsuit filed over director M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series "Servant," saying the accuser is trying to claim a monopoly over common story elements that are "ubiquitous in film and television." In a motion filed Tuesday, Apple and Shyamalan moved to end a lawsuit filed last month by filmmaker Francesca Gregorini, who claims the streaming series is a "wholesale copy" of "The Truth About Emanuel," her 2013 thriller starring Jessica Biel. Gregorini claims the two works are "shockingly" similar, but Apple and Shyamalan said Tuesday the works shared only...

