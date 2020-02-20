9th Circ. Won't Send AT&T Throttle Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel blocked AT&T from contesting a decision that barred it from forcing customers into arbitration over claims that the wireless giant misrepresented unlimited cellphone data plans. In an unpublished decision, the panel on Tuesday upheld a California court ruling that found the proposed class of consumers needn't pursue their claims in private after a state supreme court ruling set a precedent in their favor. "We hold that AT&T's arbitration agreement is unenforceable. Accordingly, we affirm the district court's order denying AT&T's motion to compel arbitration," the memorandum opinion said. The district court originally sent the claims to arbitration in 2016...

