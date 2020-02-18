9th Circ. Revives Zillow, AIG's Copyright Suit Coverage Fight

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel found Tuesday that a lower court erred when it ruled that an AIG unit doesn't have to defend or indemnify Zillow Inc. in a lawsuit alleging it misused digital images on its online real estate database. In an unpublished opinion, the panel partially reversed National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa.'s district court win against Zillow. While the district court had determined the claim was first made when Zillow received a demand letter about the alleged infringement days before the policy period began July 19, 2014, the appellate panel said the underlying suit, which was filed in early July 2015,...

