Exhibitor Says Insurers Owe Coverage For Seized Paintings

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- An art exhibitor sued a group of European insurers and a broker in New York federal court Tuesday, seeking millions of dollars in coverage for paintings attributed to Amedeo Modigliani and Moïse Kisling that were seized by the Italian government under claims of forgery. Global Art Exhibitions Inc. said a group of insurers led by the fine art insurance broker Kuhn & Bülow have refused to cover the costs of retrieving the seized artworks despite insuring them for over $100 million. The exhibitor said the insurers are likely refusing to pay in an attempt to influence the Italian government to rule...

