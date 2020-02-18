Microsoft Hit With $7M Verdict For Infringing Database Patent

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp. must pay an inventor $7 million for infringing his database patent, a New York federal jury decided earlier this month. The jury held that Michael Philip Kaufman's patent is valid and that the technology giant infringed it with various database products, according to a Feb. 6 docket entry. The multiday trial was held before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in Manhattan. "We are thrilled with this result for our client, Michael Philip Kaufman, and that his infringement claims and the patent's validity withstood the test of juror scrutiny," Ron Abramson of Liston Abramson LLP said in a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS