Ill. County, Nonprofit Fight To Block Immigrant Wealth Test

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s bid to implement its wealth test for immigrants in Illinois met with blowback Wednesday when an Illinois county and nonprofit urged the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent the rule from taking effect in the state. Cook County and an immigrant advocacy group pushed the high court to preserve an Illinois federal judge’s order stopping the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from implementing its so-called public charge rule, which would penalize green card applicants who may use public benefits in the future, in the midwestern state. The administration has already gotten the green light from the Supreme Court to...

